Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif assures Gilani of PML-N support in Senate polls

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Former president and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari and former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif discussed Senate elections, political situation in the country and long march over telephone on Saturday.

Quoting sources, the local news channel reported that Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani, former prime minister and Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) candidate for the Senate elections from Islamabad, also joined the conversation between the two.

Talking to Gilani, Nawaz Sharif assured him of his party’s full support for the Senate election. The sources added that the PDM candidate would also hold a meeting with PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif at Kot Lakhpat Jail in days to come.

On Friday (February 19), former president Asif Ali Zardari and ex-premier Yousaf Raza Gilani had deliberated upon the upcoming Senate election at a meeting at Bilawal House.

Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto was also present on the occasion.

The two leaders greeted Gilani on the acceptance of his nomination papers for the Senate election.

The meeting took place a day after the election commission rejected the objections raised by the PTI and ruled in favour of the former prime minister – a PDM joint candidate from Islamabad.

Also on Friday, PDM President and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had telephoned former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and former president Asif Ali Zardari and discussed the opposition alliance’s ongoing anti-government movement.

According to reports, the three leaders agreed on reinvigorating the movement so that it could become result-oriented.

The three leaders also pondered upon resignations and the planned indefinite sit-in at the D-Chowk in Islamabad next month.