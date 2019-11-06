Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif discharged from Services Hospital

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supermo and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif on Wednesday was discharged from the Services Hospital and taken to his residence Jati Umra in an ambulance after 16 days.

Nawaz Sharif was accompanied by his mother and other family members.

Maryam Nawaz also arrived at the Services hospital and accompanied her father to Jati Umra, the residence of the Sharif family. She had arrived the hospital after being released from the jail.

Nurses and doctors from the Sharif Medical City arrived at the Services hospital, where head of Sharif’s medical Professor Dr Mehmood Ayaz gave the medical file and reports of the former premier to the doctors of the Sharif Medical City.