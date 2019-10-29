Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif fighting battle for life: Dr Adnan

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Personal physician of Nawaz Sharif, Dr Adnan Khan said that the former prime minister Nawaz’s health is in a critical condition and is fighting a battle for survival, on Tuesday.

Dr Adnan said this in a series of tweet, Dr Adnan said, “Thrombocytopenia (low platelet count) & NSTEMI (heart attack) is further complicated by deteriorating Kidney functions.”

He added that the poor blood sugar and blood pressure had also taken a toll on the former premier’s health.

The doctor further said, “Pending Scans/Biopsies, diagnostic dilemma still ensues from multiple complex pathologies & co-morbidities.”

The chief executive of Sharif Medical City said that the doctors were also facing difficulty in establishing a definitive diagnosis and subsequent management poses a considerable risk to Nawaz’s health.

Meanwhile, hospital sources said the former premier had lost close to seven kilos since he had been admitted in the hospital. They added that before being admitted this weight was 107 kilos and right now it had gone to 100 kilos.

Former prime minister Nawaz was shifted to Services Hospital Lahore last week for medical examination and treatment after his condition deteriorated with a sudden drop in his platelet count.