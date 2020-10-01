Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif starts revealing national secrets for personal interest

F.P. Report

LONDON: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has started revealing national secrets and took credit for equipping the country with cruise missiles, on Wednesday.

Talking to media in London, the PML-N supreme leader claimed that Pakistan had built its missiles by copying American missiles through reverse engineering and he had given cruise missiles to the country.

Nawaz Sharif said, “The United States had fired missiles at Afghanistan during the war which landed in Balochistan. We made our missiles by copying the US missiles.”

Commenting over the claims made by the former prime minister, PTI leader Shahbaz Gill said, “Nawaz Sharif is damaging country by revealing national secrets.”

He said Nawaz should be tried for high treason for exposing country secrets.

Security analyst Lt. Gen (r) Amjad Shoaib said that the PML-N leader is leaking national secrets for personal interest.