Ex-premier Nawaz Sharif suffers minor heart attack in hospital

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: The former prime minister Nawaz Sharif suffered a minor heart attack while undergoing treatment at the Services Hospital in Lahore, claimed by a senior journalist.

According to senior Senior journalist Hamid Mir on Saturday, he claimed that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif suffered heart attack in Services Hospital Lahore doctors saying he survived this heart attack but feeling weakness.

The claim was corroborated by the lawyer of Shehbaz Sharif, the brother of the former prime minster, in the Islamabad High Court today. The lawyer told the court that the health condition of the former PM was worsening.

Shamim Begum, the mother of the former prime minster, also reached Services Hospital in Lahore on Saturday to meet her ailing son, according to reports.

The health condition of the former premier has deteriorated since he was rushed to Services Hospital earlier this week with critically low platelet count in his blood.

After transfusion, however, his platelet count returned to normal, but dropped again later in the day. He was again injected with platelets, and has since been under treatment.

An accountability court granted Nawaz bail in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case yesterday, and the Islamabad High Court is set to hear an appeal for the disposition of the prison sentence against Nawaz in the Al-aziziya reference today.

Former Punjab Chief Minister Shehbaz Sharif had requested the hearing today owing to the seriously concerning health situation of the former prime minister. A two-member IHC bench will conduct the hearing.