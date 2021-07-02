Ex-president Zardari admitted to hospital after feeling unwell

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been admitted to a hospital earlier today (Friday) after his health deteriorated.

PPP Co-chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has arrived in Karachi from Islamabad while Bakhtawar Bhutto-Zardari and her husband have also reached the city from Dubai to attend to her father.

Last year in October, the PPP leader and former president was admitted to a hospital due to low sugar level.

Bilawal, during his recent address at the National Assembly, had said that Zardari had attended a budget session despite being unwell.

The former president had arrived in Karachi recently from Lahore and Islamabad. In Lahore, he had recently attended a meeting with former Punjab chief minister Pervaiz Elahi.