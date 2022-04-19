Ex-President Zardari says 18th Amendment has strengthened federation

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Calling the 18th Constitutional Amendment a ‘covenant’ between the Center and the federating units, former president and PPP Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari said on Tuesday that by giving an ‘autonomy’ to the provinces under the amendment, the federation had strengthened.

In his statement on the eve of passage of the 18th Amendment, he said that it had now started bearing fruits.

He further said it was a matter of great satisfaction that all democratic-minded political parties had trust in the constitution of 1973.

Referring to the hanging of former prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto (ZAB), Zardari said although the violators of the constitution eliminated him, but they did not succeed in obliterating the constitution drafted under his supervision.