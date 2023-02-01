Ex-PTI MPA Karim Bux Gabol joins PML-N

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) continued to be on tenterhooks as its leaders dumping the party one after another and the latest example is Karim Bux Gabol from Sindh.

Former PTI lawmaker in Sindh Assembly Karim Bux Gabol has said final goodbye to the party and announced his joining of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

Gabol unveiled his decision in a meeting with PML-N Sindh President Bashir Memon.

Karim Gabol was elected MPA from PS-100 during last elections and will now be a PML-N candidate in next polls.

It may be mentioned here that Karim Gabol among several leaders the PTI had expelled from its ranks in August last for violating party discipline.

The PTI had then terminated the basic membership of its several MPAs from Sindh and expelled them from the party for violating party discipline and voting for the opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly.

Those expelled included Bilal Ahmed, Karim Bux Gabol, Muhammad Ali Aziz, Umar Ammari, Rabia Azfar Nizami, Sachanand Lakhwani Sachal, Syed Imran Ali Shah, and Sanjay Gangwani.

The members were issued expulsion notices with the signature of PTI General Secretary Omar Ayub. All these leaders had been directed to refrain from using the name and post of the party in any manner.