Exams may be delayed to complete 60pc syllabus: Ghani

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Provincial Education Minister Saeed Ghani on Friday said that Sindh Education Steering Committee has decided not to take examinations in haste and they may be delayed for completion of 60 percent syllabus.

Addressing a press conference after chairing the meeting of Sindh Education Steering Committee, Ghani said that it is difficult to complete the syllabus of the students when schools are closed in the wake of preventing the spread of coronavirus. The provincial minister said a committee has been set up to review and compile schedules for the academic year 2020-21 and 2021-20 including examination and holidays. “The next meeting of the steering committee has been scheduled for January 30,” he said.

The education minister said grade 1 to 8 and universities will reopen from February 1 with the condition that educational institution’s administration calls in students in two groups – 50percent of the students on one day while the other half will be called on the next day.

The education minister said the provincial government would be conducting a census of private schools.

On coronavirus measures, he said random testing will continue at educational institutions. Ghani reflected that both health and education ministries would have differing opinions on the matter. “And that is how it should be.”

He said that examinations will be held at any cost this year and no student will be promoted to the next class without clearing the assessment process.

Replying to a query he said that 20 percent reduction in the school fees was given due to lockdown after the pandemic hit the province last year, but now when the lockdown is over, the facility has ended.