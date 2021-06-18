Exams of grade 1 to 8 begin in Punjab schools

F.P. Report

LAHORE: More than eight million students are keeping their fingers crossed as the examinations of grade 1 to 8 have started in all the schools of Punjab.

Asper the coronavirus restrictions 50 percent of the students will appear in exams one day and the other 50 percent will take exams the next day.

These examinations will continue until June 30 and the result will be unveiled on July 10.

The exams are being held under strict enforcement of the SOPs. The concerned heads will be held responsible if any SOPs are violated.

On June 2 last, Punjab School Education Department had finalized the datesheet of grade 1st to eighth grades of public schools and announced that exams will be held from June 18.

The exams of primary and middle classes in public schools of the province will start on June 18 (Friday) and conclude on June 30 (Wednesday).

Punjab Examination Commission (PEC) will provide question papers for six subjects including English, Urdu, Sciences, Mathematics, Social Studies and computer.