Excise dept crackdown against drugs smugglers: 64 capsules filled with heroin recovered

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Secretary Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ehsanullah has said that the Excise Department is taking vigorous action against drug smugglers, the elimination of the scourge of drugs from the society is our first priority. Drug traffickers will be pursued to any extent.

In this regard, Aftabuddin Director Narcotics had received information from secret sources about the international and inter-provincial network that two suspects were going to smuggle capsules filled with drugs.

On the direction of Director Narcotics, Zahid Iqbal Khan Excise and Taxation Officer Narcotics Control and Arshad Zaman Khan Circle Officer Peshawar Region along with other personnel, alerted all the field formations for abrupt operation. According to the information, the above mentioned team has arrested both the accused in a successful operation from Haji Camp Stop Peshawar.

It should be noted that the arrested accused were the most wanted smugglers and operatives of the international and inter-provincial drug network. The arrested accused were trying to smuggle heroin abroad to Dubai.

In the initial investigation, the accused admitted to having heroin-filled capsules in their bodies, after which the accused were transferred to LRH Hospital for the recovery of heroin, where 64 heroin-filled egg-shaped capsules were removed from the body of both the accused.

Two more main suspects/smugglers Ishaq and Abidullah, residents of Bara, were successfully arrested during the operation. There have also been other revelations in the case, the details of which will be shared after more arrests. Regarding the action, Secretary Excise Ehsanullah, Director General Excise Akmal Khattak and Aftabuddin Director Narcotics Control have issued instructions to speed up and expand the series of operations against drug smugglers while appreciating the action of the relevant staff.