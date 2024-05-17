Excise Dept intensifies drive against tax-defaulting vehicles

F.P. Report

KARACHI: On the instructions of Sindh’s Senior Minister and Provincial Minister for Information, Excise, Taxation, and Narcotics Control, Sharjeel Inam Memon, the Excise Department has intensified its campaign against unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles.

During the campaign against unregistered and tax-defaulting vehicles, a total of 1105 vehicles were thoroughly checked in Karachi. Documents belonging to 119 tax-defaulting vehicles were seized during the inspection, while the owners of 11 vehicles paid their taxes online on the spot.

Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon praised the officers of the Excise Department for their effective implementation and urged them to expedite operations to achieve concrete results.

He stated that the aim of the campaign is to ensure compliance with registration and tax requirements. The Sindh government aims to promote a culture of accountability and responsibility among vehicle owners.

Sharjeel Inam Memon emphasized that the government is committed to complying with tax regulations and ensuring public safety on the roads.