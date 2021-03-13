Excise raids Rehab Center without search warrant

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Justice Syed Arshad Ali of Peshawar High Court (PHC) granted bail to owner of Drug-addict Rehabilitation Center arrested by Excise during raid without search warrant, on Tuesday.

According to prosecution, Excise department has recovered Ice-drug and heroin during raid on Rehabilitation Center Jamal Gahri area Hari Chand while owner Arif was booked under the law.

The counsel Irfan Yousafzai Advocate argued that Excise Department Mardan has raided the Drug-addict Rehabilitation Center against the law while failed to produce search warrant in this regard.

He argued that Excise has also shown recovery of Kalashnikov and pistol but didn’t record statement from independent witness or dozens of patients available in the rehab center.

The counsel further argued that if Excise personnel are reaching to the spot then they must have complaint in this regard but it doesn’t appear on the file nor approached local elders to make them witness on the alleged recovery.

PHC has ordered release of Arif on bail after conclusion of arguments from both parties.