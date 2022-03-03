Exercises of air defense units with use of S-400 kicks off in Siberia

YEKATERINBURG (TASS): About 600 servicemen of the crews of the S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile systems (SAM) of the Central Military District (TsVO) discovered and destroyed about 50 objects of a mock enemy during an exercise that started in the Novosibirsk Region. This is stated in a message released on Thursday by the press service of the district.

“Upon arrival in the new positional area, the servicemen prepared the firing po-sitions, camouflaged them and organized the defense of the S-400 complexes. T-he tasks of covering the po-sitions of the missile syste-ms were provided by the combat crews of the Pa-ntsir-S anti-aircraft missile and gun systems. Further, the combat crews of the S-400 “Triumph” in the co-urse of monitoring the airspace detected, recognized and conditionally destroyed about 50 air objects, such as aircraft and ballistic missiles of a mock enemy.

The press service clarified that this was the first stage of the exercise, it took place in a difficult jamming environment. The first stage will end at the end of the week, about 600 servicemen are taking part in it, more than 100 units of military and special equipment are involved.

The Central Military District is deployed on the territory of three federal districts and 29 subjects of the Russian Federation.

The district includes a number of foreign facilities: the 201st military base in Tajikistan, a joint military base in Kyrgyzstan, as well as units on the territory of Kazakhstan. The headquarters is located in Yekaterinburg.

