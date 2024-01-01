Exiled Iran opposition group says Stockholm offices firebombed

STOCKHOLM (AFP): An exiled Iranian opposition group said Monday that its offices in Stockholm were firebombed overnight with “Molotov cocktails,” with police saying they had opened an investigation into arson.

According to the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), the political wing of the People’s Mujahedin of Iran (MEK), the building had been hit “with several Molotov cocktails” in what the group dubbed a “terrorist attack.”

“Several windows of the building were shattered, and the outer wall caught fire,” the NCRI said in a statement.

It said the fire had been put out by residents and “no one was injured.”

Police said in a statement they had opened an investigation into arson, but police spokeswoman Anna Westberg told AFP she could not comment on details about how the fire was started.

“We are still gathering information and a technical examination will be done during the day,” Westberg said, adding that no arrests had been made.

In its statement, the NCRI accused agents of Iran’s intelligence service of carrying out the attack.

The MEK backed Ruhollah Khomeini in the 1979 revolution that ousted the shah but swiftly went into opposition, and was blamed for a series of deadly attacks that rocked Iran in the early 1980s.

The MEK has been exiled from Iran since then. It is far from having universal support among the Iranian diaspora but is backed by several high-profile former US and European officials.