Exit from open skies treaty

The United States formally withdrew from “Open Skies Treaty” as earlier announced by President Trump in May. The exit came into force by November 22. His era witnessed unilateralism in the domain of US foreign policy. Without taking on board NATO allies, Trump administration withdrew from Iran’s nuclear deal of 2015 and slapped a barrage of sanction on Iran in addition to countries that maintained trade relations, particularly Russia and China. As if it was not enough, UNSC was moved in August to ex impose arms’ sale embargo which was due to end this month.

The “Treaty of Open Skies” was signed in March 1992 in Helsinki at that time by 23 member nations of the Organisation of Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE). The main purpose of the open sky regime was to develop transparency and mechanism of monitoring and render compliance with the existing and future arms control agreements and managing crisis situation. It may be recalled that that imitative for this regime had come from the United States in cold war era. A Republican President Dwight Eisenhower first proposed in July 1955 that the United States and Soviet Union should allow reconnaissance flight over each other territory. Moscow out rightly had rejected the proposal as being meat for extensive spying. Another Republican President George H.W Bush revived the idea in May, 1989 and negotiations between NATO and Warsaw Pact started in February 1990. Eventually the treaty of open skies was signed in March after the collapse of erstwhile Soviet Union, which came into force in January, 2002, and currently 34 countries are party to it.

The US officials claim that Russia is violating the open skies treaty by blocking surveillance flights around certain areas, including the Russian enclave of Kaliningrad and the border with Georgia. On May 22, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in written statement that his country’s decision to exit from the agreement would enter into force in six months later.

Earlier this month, Russian Foreign Minister demanded in writing assurance from the remaining NATO members that any surveillance data they gather after the US withdrawal must not be shared with it. It merits mention that in 2017, the Trump administration had imposed certain restrictions on Russian observation flights over the US territories, after which in retaliation Russian government had to take similar action. Nonetheless, Russia is hopeful that US President elect Joe Biden would rejoin the pact after he takes charge in January 2021.

NATO allies are alarmed and have expressed annoyance the exit from open skies treaty. The alliance held a special session on Friday, after which a collective response was given. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg read out a statement, reaffirming the commitment of member countries to arms control, disarmament and nonproliferation. However, he said that Russia’s selective implementation of its obligations has undermined the treaty.

The US was repeatedly accusing Russia to have violated the pact. An official of Trump administration said that Russia is refusing to allow surveillance flights over Moscow and Chechnya and two occupied regions of Georgia, South Ossetia and Abkhazia. Hence, staying in the open skies treaty is no longer in the US interest. President Donald Trump expressed optimism about chances of new agreement.

While addressing EU Consortium on Nonproliferation and Disarmament few days ago, Assistant Secretary of State for international security Dr. Christopher Ashley called for new Arms Control Agreement with Russia and China. He blamed both countries to have set for themselves the strategic agenda of changing the security environment to their advantage and to the disadvantage of world democracies, free and open international order. It remains to be seen how the US exit from the open skies treaty impact the chances of arriving at new arms control agreement.