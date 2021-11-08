Expanded troika meeting on Afghanistan to be held in Islamabad on November 11

MOSCOW (TASS): The next meeting of the ex-panded “troika” on settlement in Afghanistan (Rus-sia, USA, China, Pakistan) will take place on Nov-ember 11 in Islamabad. Th-is was reported to TASS on Monday by the special representative of the President of the Russian Federation for Afghanistan, director of the Second Department of Asia of the Foreign Ministry Zamir Kabulov.

“I confirm,” he said, answering the relevant question.

Earlier, Kabulov said that Pakistan was proposing to hold a meeting of the “enlarged three” on Afghanistan in Islamabad in the second half of November. He specified that at this meeting the parties are planning to discuss “specific practical issues.”

New United States Special Representative for Afghanistan Thomas West will pay a working visit to Moscow on November 15, said Zamir Kabulov.

“I confirm,” the diplomat said, commenting on the relevant information.

In Washington DC, West said that: “During the upcoming trip, I plan to visit Pakistan, Russia and India.”