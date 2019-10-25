Expanding tax base vital to provide masses facilities, says PM

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday urged citizens to play their role in the country’s progress and development by paying due taxes.

Speaking to the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and National Database Registration Authority (NADRA) chairpersons, the premier emphasised the need for broadening the country’s tax base in order to provide the masses the best facilities.

“Expanding the tax base will help cut the burden of additional taxes and provide educational, health and basic facilities in far-flung areas,” Prime Minister Khan said, calling the tax payment a national duty.

He said it is vital to restore taxpayers’ trust in the tax authority, calling for making the tax system transparent.

At the meeting, the prime minister and the FBR and NADRA chiefs discussed tax measures to widen the tax net.

Earlier, on Oct 22, PM Khan had said the country’s economy was on the path of stability following the concrete steps taken by the incumbent government.

He was chairing a meeting of the government’s spokespersons in the federal capital to discuss government narrative in view of the current political situation.

PM Khan said Pakistan’s economy is strengthening at a fast pace but some elements are unhappy with the progress.

“Such elements are trying to trigger anarchy in the country”, he continued.