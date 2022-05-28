Expectations of world to see a secure Afghanistan have not been met

Alexander Krokhmal

In Dushanbe, there have recently been conversations between local authorities and representatives of the United States and Russia. Simultaneously with the Russian delegation, Donald Lu, Assistant Secretary of State of the United States, visited Tajikistan. On May 26-27, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Nikolai Patrushev visited the country and took part in a meeting on Afghanistan issues. The conversations touched on various topics, including economic cooperation. But the main emphasis was placed on the security of the region and on the Afghan issue. Recall that since August 2021, power in Afghanistan has been in the hands of the Taliban. But among other things, there are other terrorist organizations.

Some experts believed that the Taliban, who came to power, would put an end to the terrorist threat in Afghanistan. But the situation has not changed, and moreover, it has become much worse. More and more often there is information about the gravest humanitarian catastrophe in the territory of this country. Resistance is also active in Afghanistan, which considers it its duty to cleanse the state of extremists. Ahmad Masoud is the leader of the National Resistance Front. Ethnic Tajiks living in Afghanistan also help the resistance in the fight. To believe that the country has become safe is, at least, stupid. And therefore, analysts agree that the world’s expectations of seeing Afghanistan safe have completely failed.

“There are about 20 groups operating in the country, the largest of which is the Afghan branch of ISIS – Vilayat Khorasan,” said Nikolai Patrushev, “The number of al-Qaeda militants is growing and is currently is about 1 thousand people. According to the Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, these militants “feel comfortable on Afghan soil.” In the event of an aggravation of the food crisis, they can easily get into other countries under the guise of refugees. True, it is worth noting that 80% of Afghan refugees are taken over not by the countries of Central Asia, but by Iran and Pakistan.

As follows from Patrushev’s speech, he is concerned not only with the flow of people, but also with weapons. “Combating terrorism on Afghan soil is impossible without destroying its resource base,” the expert noted, “A separate source of income is illegal arms supplies, both inside Afghanistan and beyond. Basically, we are talking about weapons, abandoned in huge quantities during the retreat of the Western coalition. Mr. Patrushev laid the blame for what was happening on NATO and the United States. He also said that the US and its allies should bear the brunt of the cost of rebuilding Afghanistan.

