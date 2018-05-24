Experienced players have to deliver: Fawad Alam

Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: Middle-order batsman Fawad Alam has stressed on the importance of experienced players leading the way in a relatively young Pakistan squad as the team gears up to face England.

Due to the retirements of Misbahul Haq and Younus Khan, Alam believes that the rest of the senior contingent has to perform and carry the burden.

“Pakistan have some players who have been around for eight or nine years in international cricket and they have to deliver. The responsibility is with them and it’s crucial for Pakistan that they deliver and carry the younger players forward with them. If the experienced guys are performing and showing the youngsters the way, then that makes it a lot easier for the younger guys,” said Alam according to PakPassion.net.

When asked about his non-selection, the left-handed batsman is still looking at the brighter side of things despite being overlooked for the series against Ireland and England.

Alam, who has scored over 10,000 runs in first-class cricket at an average of 55.37, is constantly knocking on the door of the selectors by piling loads of runs in domestic cricket but has failed to earn a spot in the national side.

“I have to be positive or there is no point playing cricket in future. If I keep taking my non-selection negatively, then I will only be harming myself and no one else. Selection matters are out of my hands; what is in my hands is the need to work hard and do my best,” he said.

Alam was not agitated by the comments made by some former cricketers regarding his technique and hinted towards how well he has performed in varying conditions over the course of his career.

“They [critics] are entitled to their opinions; that’s what they do. Maybe they know more about cricket than me as they are experts. It is their job to give opinions but my job is to play cricket and perform, wherever that is in the world and for whatever team that is. I’ve performed in different parts of the world and I don’t think I have to go into the details of those performances” said the Karachi-born player.

He added: “If you are selected to play for Pakistan, that is a huge honour and you are only picked if you are good enough and, in my opinion, that usually means that you are capable of playing around the world. As a cricketer, I don’t look at which conditions suit me and which conditions don’t, I just go out there and do my best and to the best of my ability.”

Alam was pleased about Pakistan’s confidence boosting win over Ireland especially bearing in mind the stiff conditions they had to encounter.

“The Ireland win will have boosted the confidence of the boys and a win is always a positive sign especially in tough conditions. That win was very important for the squad and it will have given the boys a lot of confidence,” said the 32-year-old.

Advertisements