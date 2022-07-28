Experts urge for increased awareness on Hepatitis

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: On the occasion of World Hepatitis Day Medical Teaching Institute Hayatabad Medical Complex (MTI-HMC) Peshawar organized an awareness session where experts and staff of Integrated HIV, Hepatitis and Thalassemia Control Program participated.

Associate Professor Gastro HMC Dr. Imranullah, Registrar Gastro Dr. Muhammad Shoaib, Project Director Integrated HIV, Hepatitis and Thalassemia Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asghar Jadoon also attended the event.

Speaking at the event, Associate Professor Gastro Dr. Muhammad Altaf said that MTI-HMC has been providing free treatment of hepatitis for the past many years in which facilities are provided from diagnosis to supply of free medicines.

He said that since 2017, more than 800 patients have been registered and have been provided all the required services. Addressing the event, Project Director Integrated HIV, Hepatitis and Thalassemia Control Program Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Asghar Jadoon said that there is a need to spread awareness on prevention.

He added that the government of Khyber pakhtunkhwa is committed to spread awareness and provide free healthcare with the help of different public sector hospitals of the province. During the event, the participants stressed on using a new blade for shaving, avoiding drugs, being careful in physical relationships, always using a new syringe, prompt diagnosis and consulting a doctor immediately.

The participants also pointed out that transfusion of infected blood and use of sterilized surgical instruments can also cause hepatitis, so the public as well as health care providers should be cautious. At the end of the ceremony, the participants took a walk and the cake was cut to mark the day.

APP adds: The speakers at a seminar on Thursday called for administering vaccination and hygienic food and drinking water to contain the spread of hepatitis A and E.

They said administering anti hepatitis vaccination was imperative in the wake of increasing death rate due to the disease, adding that anti hepatitis vaccine is available in the country now.

They were addressing the seminar organised by Pakistan GI and Liver Disease Society (PGDLS) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chapter and MMC General Hospital in connection with the international hepatitis day.

Dr Jibran Ayub, Publication Secretary PGLDS called for team work and joint efforts by all the stakeholders to eradicate hepatitis. He urged regular follow-up of patients with kidney disease for hepatitis C before dialysis.

MMC General Hospital Peshawar Chairman Engineer Anwar Maqsood emphasized the need to educate the public about hepatitis through seminars and said that the hospital has come a long way in achieving infection control measures.

He appreciated the efforts of Dr Jibran Ayub for organizing this event.