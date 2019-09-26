Experts urge inclusion of Afghan Government in future peace talks

KABUL (TOLO News): Foreign diplomats and a number of Afghanistan experts on Thursday said that the Afghan government must be involved in any new peace talks with the Taliban in order to yield a positive outcome.

Speaking at a panel discussion titled ‘Afghan Peace Process; The way forward’ at the American University of Afghanistan in Kabul, experts said that the Taliban’s lack of interest in a ceasefire, the absence of regional countries, and the snubbing of the Afghan government in the last peace accord attempt, were key hindrances to a peaceful settlement.

“The process pursued up to this point is one to avoid at all costs in the future. During the Second World War, one of Churchill’s political opponents died and he was asked what should be done with the body and he said, “embalm, cremate, bury, take no chances” and I think that very much applies to this process. There should never be an attempt to a process which excludes the government of Afghanistan,” said Professor William Malley, Professor of diplomacy, Australian National University.

“Afghanistan should be included in the peace process from day one,” said Sami Mahdi, Bureau Chief Radio Liberty / Europe.

“It should become more state-centric in a sense that the government should be part of it, that is not impossible because we had the experience of Abbottabad. Earlier Taliban was willing to sit with the govt,” said Sadr, Assistant Professor at the American University of Afghanistan

“I think first of all the US should take the initiative to make the regional consensus and also support the government of Afghanistan to do the regional consensus, but for peace talks the government of Afghanistan should be included (in) that,” said Habiba Sarabi, chair of High Peace Council (HPC).

This comes a few weeks after US President Donald Trump said he had called off peace negotiations with the Taliban after the group admitted to an attack in Kabul that killed at least 12 people, including a US soldier.