Expired food and medicines destroyed

HELMAND (BNA): The authorities in Helmand province have destroyed thirty-four tons of expired and substandard food and medicines.

Mawlavi Fazli Ahmad Shafiullah, the head of public health in Helmand, confirmed the destruction of the items, emphasizing the importance of protecting public health. The destruction was conducted in the presence of the delegation to ensure transparency and accountability in the process.

Dr. Sardar Mohammad Qasid, director of the food and medicine department, urged local traders to avoid importing and selling expired goods that pose serious health risks to the community. He also called on consumers to remain vigilant and check expiration dates when purchasing food and medicines.