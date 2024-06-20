SAN SEBASTIAN / BILBAO

Embarking on a road trip through the Basque Country offers an enchanting blend of culinary delights and artistic splendor. Starting in San Sebastian, travelers are treated to a feast for the senses, with its world-renowned pintxos bars and Michelin-starred restaurants showcasing the finest Basque cuisine. The journey continues to Bilbao, where the Guggenheim Museum is a testament to cutting-edge architecture and contemporary art.

This road story not only highlights the cultural riches of these two vibrant cities but also underscores the importance of sustainable travel, ensuring that the beauty and heritage of the Basque region are preserved for generations to come.

Visiting a city and being utterly captivated by its charm is an experience many travelers seek, and both Bilbao and San Sebastian deliver this enchantment flawlessly. Bilbao, with its blend of modern architecture like the iconic Guggenheim Museum and its rich cultural heritage, offers a dynamic and vibrant atmosphere that leaves visitors in awe. On the other hand, San Sebastian mesmerizes with its stunning coastal scenery, pristine beaches and renowned culinary scene.

As a guest of Audi, I recently had the privilege of experiencing the new Q6 e-tron, their latest electric SUV. As a traveler passionate about sustainability, I was thrilled to explore Spain with the Audi Q6 e-tron. The new model stands out with its impressive driving and charging performance and sets new standards in terms of range and efficiency.

San Sebastian’s delights

Journeying onward to San Sebastian, renowned for its culinary excellence, I embarked on a gastronomic adventure centered around San Sebastian cheesecake in La Vina. Even though it is not known how the creamy cheesecake that originated in a small bakery in Spain’s Basque region has become the main actor of Istanbul’s cafe menus, its fame deepens day by day in Türkiye. La Vina cheesecake created a style and later variants have been made all over the world. The one in Türkiye is a social phenomenon. In Japan, it is also very well-known. It’s popular in the U.S. too.

“Also, I hear that it has reached Australia and that the French are enjoying it too,” 62-year-old Santiago Rivera said, emphasizing that it took three years to find the formula. With its varied and innovative cuisine, San Sebastian is considered the heart of the Basque gastronomy scene. One evident sign of this is the high density of Michelin-star restaurants. Famous restaurants such as Arzak or Mugaritz are run by avant-garde chefs. The Gilda is San Sebastian’s most iconic pincho, credited as the “first official pincho.”

Bilbao’s museums

Bilbao welcomed me with its vibrant art and cultural heritage, prominently displayed at the Guggenheim Museum. Outside, visitors are greeted by two iconic sculptures: Jeff Koons’ playful “Puppy,” a towering West Highland Terrier made of vibrant flowers, and Louise Bourgeois’s “Maman,” a massive spider that evokes both awe and curiosity. These outdoor installations set the stage for the visual feast that awaits inside. The museum’s interior is equally impressive, with its striking design by Frank Gehry creating a dynamic space for exhibitions. Among the notable works is Richard Serra’s “The Matter of Time,” a series of immense steel sculptures that invite viewers to walk through and experience art from within. This immersive piece is a highlight of the museum, embodying the innovative spirit that defines the Guggenheim Bilbao.

Bilbao effect

During my stay, I learned the Bilbao Effect, also known as the Guggenheim Effect, is a phenomenon that occurs when a city experiences significant urban transformation, revitalization and economic growth through the construction of iconic architectural landmarks. This strategy aims to boost the city’s global appeal, attract tourists and stimulate local economies by creating a unique and vibrant urban landscape.

