Explosion at Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque kills one

KABUL (TOLO News): An explosion at Wazir Akbar Khan Mosque in downtown Kabul on Tuesday evening left one dead and three others wounded, according to a statement by the Ministry of Interior Affairs.

The explosion happened at around 7:30 Kabul time.

The explosives were placed in the yard of the mosque, the statement said, adding that the imam of the mosque, Mohammad Ayaz Niazi, was also wounded in the explosion.

Presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi in a tweet condemned the attack and said it “reveals the brutality and inhumanity of those who purposefully perpetrate violence against our Ulema and innocent people. Condolences to the victims and their families.”

This comes, according to data collected by TOLOnews, as Kabul has witnessed over 30 roadside and magnetic IED blasts since late March.