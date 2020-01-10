Explosion during CNG filling process kills woman, injured three in Peshawar
/ January 10, 2020
F.P. Report
PESHAWAR: One woman was killed while three others sustained severe wounds as explosion occurred in a car during Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) filling process in Peshawar today (Friday).
According to details, the security personnel immediately arrived at the scene and shifted the victims to the hospital for medical assistance.
The officers said that investigation into the matter has been launched.