Explosion in Samangan coal mine kills seven workers

SAMANGAN (Amu tv): An explosion in a coal mine in the northern province of Samangan killed seven workers and injured two others, Taliban said on Wednesday.

The blast occurred late Tuesday in a tunnel at a mine in the village of Gola in the Dara-e-Soof district of Samangan, Taliban police command in the province said.

Taliban said the injured miners were transported to nearby medical facilities.

The cause of the explosion remains unclear. Taliban officials have not provided further details.

The incident adds to a growing list of mining-related accidents in the country. According to unofficial figures, at least 13 workers have died in mine accidents across the country over the past two months.

Afghanistan’s mining sector has long been plagued by hazardous working conditions, with poorly regulated operations and a lack of basic safety equipment often cited as key factors behind fatal incidents.