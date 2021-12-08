Explosion kills 7 UN peacekeepers in Mali

MOSCOW (TASS): Seven peacekeepers from the United Nations Multidimensional Integrated Stabilization Mission in Mali (MINUSMA) were killed and three more severely injured in an improvised bomb explosion on a highway in the central part of the country. This was announced on Wednesday on the mission’s Twitter page.

“A MINUSMA logistics convoy, en route from Duenza to Sevara, was blown up by an improvised explosive device on the RN16 highway near the town of Bandiagara,” reads the short message.

Details of the incident were not provided.