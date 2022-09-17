Explosion leaves 1 dead, 3 hurt

TALOQAN CITY, Takhar (Khaama Press): An explosion was reported to have happened in the provincial capital of Takhar, Taloqan, leaving one person dead and three people injured.

The explosion, according to local sources, took place on Saturday at around 8:00 am in the Sarraafi Sabeqa market of Taloqan city. The bomber is reported to have died and three other people were wounded in this incident, however, according to local media, one other person also died and two more individuals were injured.

Photos taken at the explosion site show the victim’s blood on the ground and smashed storefront windows due to the explosion in the market.

The local security officials of the Taliban government have also confirmed the explosion in Takhar province.

Earlier, residents in Takhar province’s Khwaja Bahauddin district were reported to have forced the usurping nomadic families.

According to accounts, armed nomads seized homes and land from villagers for days.

