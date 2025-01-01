Explosion near Chaman Railway Station in Balochistan injures two

F.P. Report

CHAMAN: A powerful explosion occurred near the Chaman Railway Station in Balochistan, injuring two individuals, according to initial reports.

Both injured individuals were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Following the explosion, security forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation to secure the area.

Sources stated that the nature of the blast remains unclear at this stage. Police and security personnel have initiated an investigation to ascertain the cause and circumstances surrounding the incident.