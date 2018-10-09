Explosion targets election campaign office in Lashkargah city

JALALABAD (Khaama Press): An explosion has ripped through the campaign office of a candidate running in parliamentary elections in Lashakrgah city, the provincial capital of Helmand province, leaving at least 8 dead and 11 wounded.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Omark Zwak confirmed the incident has taken place inside the office of parliamentary candidate Saleh Mohammad Achekzai.

A security source had earlier said at least three people have lost their lives in the explosion and at least six others have sustained injuries.

However, another local official said at least eight people including the parliamentary candidate have died and at least eleven others have sustained injuries.

The official further added that the casualties toll could further rise.

No individual or group has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

