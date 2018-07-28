Explosions, gunshots reported in Jalalabad

Monitoring Desk

JALALABAD: Provincial government spokesman, Attaullah Khogyani has confirmed that gunmen attacked dormitory of trainee midwives in Jalalabad city of Nangarhar province on Saturday.

According to eye witness, a number of explosions were reported and gunshots could be heard in the area.

Attaullah Khogyani said that at least some of the students, most of them from Nuristan province in eastern Afghanistan, had been evacuated from the building.

The attack is the latest in a series to have hit Jalalabad in recent weeks, causing dozens of casualties.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility but recent attacks have been claimed by Daesh, which has a stronghold in the surrounding province of Nangarhar, on the border with Pakistan.

