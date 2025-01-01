Explosions Rock Tehran After Trump Urges Immediate Evacuation

Blasts have been reported in Tehran just moments after U.S. President Donald Trump publicly called for the immediate evacuation of Iran’s capital. The warning came shortly after the Israeli military claimed it had intercepted missile threats launched from Iranian territory, though no casualties were reported in that specific incident.

Earlier on Monday, Israel struck Iranian state media buildings in Tehran — the attack was reportedly captured live on air. Israel has since declared it holds “full aerial operational control” over the Iranian capital, four days into its ongoing offensive. According to Iran’s health ministry, at least 224 people have been killed since Friday by Israeli strikes, while the death toll in Israel has risen to 24.

President Trump, while maintaining a hardline stance against Iran, appeared to waver in fully endorsing Israel’s military campaign. In a statement issued less than an hour before the explosions, Trump said Iran should have signed a deal with the U.S., and warned Tehran residents to evacuate immediately.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that the military campaign is “fully coordinated” with the United States, underscoring the high-stakes nature of this regional escalation.

Trump now faces a crucial decision in navigating the deepening crisis. On one hand, he could side with Netanyahu and continue applying maximum pressure on Tehran to block nuclear development. On the other, his advisors have urged caution, warning that escalating further could draw the U.S. into a broader war. Meanwhile, Trump’s MAGA base is calling for a complete pullback, voicing concerns over American involvement in another Middle Eastern conflict.

As explosions continue to echo through Tehran, the world watches to see which path Trump will choose.

Meanwhile Trump Refuses to Endorse G7 Statement Urging De-Escalation Between Israel and Iran

U.S. President Donald Trump has declined to sign a joint G7 statement calling for de-escalation between Israel and Iran, setting the stage for early friction at the summit held in the Canadian Rockies. According to a source familiar with the matter, the statement—spearheaded by European leaders—reaffirmed Israel’s right to self-defense and firmly stated that Iran must not be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon.

The draft, which was circulated ahead of the summit, was primarily led by French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in coordination with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the summit’s host. Despite Trump’s refusal to endorse the statement initially, some officials involved in the process expressed hope that he could still be persuaded to support it as the summit progresses.

The disagreement marks a clear early divide between Trump and his G7 counterparts on how to approach the escalating conflict in the Middle East. As the summit opened, negotiations over the statement’s language continued behind closed doors, with European leaders pushing for a unified international response to the crisis.