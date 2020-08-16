Extensive polio vaccination

Talking to media at Deputy Commissioner Office Nowshera, Chief Secretary Dr. Kazim Niaz said that polio vaccination drive shall be started across Khyber Pukhtunkhwa in full swing, which was delayed due coronavirus pandemic. A meeting of task force has already been held. He assured that proper security shall be provided to vaccination workers and FC workers shall also be on duty in sensitive districts.

Over the past 10 years, smear campaign has been persistently carried out in Sawbi district and southern settled districts and merged districts of the province. Several polio vaccination workers and policemen accompanying them have lost their lives in the line of duty in the past. Mass awareness campaign through public service messages, to allay the misgivings about eradication of this menace, is not achieving the desired results. Likewise, occasional administration of polio drops by prominent religious personalities will not erase the wrong opinion formed in the minds of conservative sections of people. The services of Ulema in local mosques can be helpful in educating public opinion for successfully carrying out polio vaccination drive. It may be recalled that during 2002-07, it were the Ulema and religious scholars who buttressed government’s efforts to peacefully and successfully run polio vaccination programme. The same practice can be repeated.