Extreme heat kills 14 in South Korea this year

SEOUL (AA) : At least 14 people have died so far this year due to heat waves in South Korea after two more women lost their lives on Sunday, local media reported on Tuesday.

According to the Interior Ministry, two women in their 70s died from heat on Sunday, Seoul-based Yonhap News reported.

A 71-year-old woman was found unconscious in her home in Seoul and subsequently died from a heat-related illness, while another 78-year-old woman died the same day while working on a farm in Goheung area south of Seoul, according to the report.

Nearly 1,700 people were also admitted to hospitals due to heat-related illnesses this year.

About 303,000 livestock have died due to extreme heat, including 277,000 poultry, since June 11.

Some parts of South Korea are still under heat warnings as the local weather agency said that current heat will continue till mid of August.

On Sunday, the country recorded 12 tropical nights so far this summer, surpassing the previous peak of about 10 days set in 2018.

Tropical nights refer to nighttime temperatures staying above 25C (77F) between 6:01 p.m. and 9 a.m. the following day, according to the agency.

Last week, South Korea issued its highest heat wave warning when the temperatures soared to around 40C (104F) in some regions.