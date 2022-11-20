EZFUELS disrupted IDEAS 2022 with Fuel Automation

F.P. Report

KARACHI: EZFUELS, a home-grown mobile fueling company, operating under the umbrella of DelSys Technologies has disrupted the 2022 International Defence Exhibition and Seminar (IDEAS), which was held in Karachi, Pakistan from 15-18 November.

The presence of these vehicles at IDEAS 2022 suggests that a requirement is in place for them, and they will soon change the traditional fuel distribution in Pakistan. Earlier the event was inaugurated by Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto with Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad ali Shah, Visitors include Chief of Army Staff, the Joint Chief of Staff Committee, the Chief of Naval Staff, the Chief of the Airforce, Foreign delegates, dignitaries, and decision-makers.

During Chief Minister Sindh Murad Ali Shah’s visit at the EzFuel Stall CEO Group Captain (R) Syed Ahmad Farooq TBt presented a DelSys memento and briefed him on the projects undertaken by the company.

Mohammad Yusuf Jan, Advisor of DelSys Technologies said: “I am sure that this startup has a long way to go given its vision, the passion of its founding partners, and the unique selling proposition on the basis on which their business is already thriving.

“We identified a market gap and capitalized upon it, knowing that this need exists and customers can eventually be served on their doorstep,” said Group Captain (R) Syed Ahmad Farooq TBt, the CEO of EzFuels. “This idea gives EZFUELS a first mover advantage and the ability to serve customers without them having to come physically to fuel stations, thus not only saving their fuel required for the commute but also their most valuable asset, which is time. We thrive on our business offering based on quality and safety which we have invested heavily in as the reliability factor is of utmost importance to us.”

During the demonstration to the Chief Minister and other dignitaries, COO, Khawaja Absar Ul Hassan said that it is the only solution to bridge the supply chain gap in the petroleum sector as the investment required to enhance the supply chain is unmatchable and the world is moving towards dynamic selling. He further added, “We can see EZFuel as a game changer in Pakistan’s growth and creating new opportunities for fellow countrymen.”

CEO, Delsys Technologies Muhammad Waqas, said, “Fuel Automation is the future, It will digitize the whole process and via IOT it will help us to understand and share predictive analysis which will add value for the customer, OMC, Ministry of Petroleum, and Government of Pakistan in decision making.

EZFUELS started its operations two years ago and was the brainchild of a team who identified the disruptions in the fuel industry and devised a customer-centric business proposition to address issues being faced by customers. It currently operates in Karachi and aims at developing the market further thus expanding in major cities throughout the country. The company’s services are offered through an online platform that delivers fuel to the customer’s doorstep in specialized tamper-proof tanks which ensures safety and guarantees zero pilferage.

EZFUELS is an innovative mobile fueling company developing a platform to refuel the needs of the industry and common people, it is dedicated to addressing the problems of safety, adulteration, and pilferage in fuel handling. We are a provider of fuel delivery services intended to refuel generators.

The company’s services are offered through its online platform. We provide doorstep delivery of fuels like diesel in specialized tamper-proof miniature tanks, enabling people and business clients to get refueling assistance in a convenient manner thereby avoiding the issues of safety, adulteration, and pilferage in fuel handling.