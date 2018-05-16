Facebook claims it deleted more than 860 millions posts in 2018

Monitoring Desk

NEW YORK: For the first time, Facebook has published figures showing the amount of spam, hate speech and other controversial content it removed in the first quarter of 2018. The social network has come under increasing pressure from politicians, activists and academics to curb the spread of fake news and inflammatory content. Facebook has now disclosed measures taken to deal with posts violating its standards. The content can be broken down into six categories: graphic violence, adult nudity and sexual activity, terrorist propaganda, hate speech, spam and fake accounts.

Between January and March 2018, 97 percent of all content removed from Facebook was spam – 837 million posts in total. 21 million posts involving adult nudity were also deleted, 96 percent of which was found and flagged by Facebook’s technology before it was reported. Likewise, 86 percent of posts containing graphic violence were identified before they were reported with 3.5 million pieces of content either taken down or given warning labels.

Facebook has acknowledged that when it comes to hate speech, its technology is still not totally effective at identifying posts. Nevertheless, 2.5 million hate speech posts were removed from the social network in Q1 2018, 38 percent of which was flagged by technology. When it comes to identifying and removing spam, disabling fake accounts is critical. During the same time period, 583 million fake accounts were disabled with the majority taken down within minutes of registration.

