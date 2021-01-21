Facebook refers Trump ban to IOB for review

WASHINGTON (Axios): Facebook is referring its decision to indefinitely suspend Trump to its indepen-dent Oversight Board.

While Trump critics largely praised the company’s decision to remove the then-president’s account for potential incitement of violence, many world leaders and free speech advocates pushed back on the decision, arguing it sets a dangerous precedent for free speech moving forward.

“We believe our decision was necessary and right,” Nick Clegg, Facebook’s VP of global affairs and communications, said in a statement. “Given its significance, we think it is important for the board to review it and reach an independent judgment on whether it should be upheld. While we await the board’s decision, Trump’s access will remain suspended indefinitely.”