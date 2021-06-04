Facebook suspending Donald Trump until at least 2023

WASHINGTON DC (Age-ncies): Facebook announ-ced Friday that it is suspending former President Trump until Jan. 7, 2023, a full two years after he was first barred from the platform.

After that date, Facebook will evaluate whether the “risk to public safety” of restoring Trump’s account has abated.

If the suspension is then lifted, Trump will be subject to a “strict” set of sanctions for future policy violations, Facebook said.

“We know that any penalty we apply — or choose not to apply — will be controversial,” Facebook’s Nick Clegg said in a blog post. “We know today’s decision will be criticized by many people on opposing sides of the political divide — but our job is to make a decision in as proportionate, fair and transparent a way as possible, in keeping with the instruction given to us by the Oversight Board.”

The suspension is being made under new enforcement protocols announced Friday in response to the company’s independent Oversight Board ruling that the initial indefinite suspension was not appropriate.

The Hill reached out to a Trump spokesperson for comment.

The Oversight Board tweeted that it is reviewing Facebook’s response to its decision and will offer “further comment once this review is complete.”

Facebook also announced Friday that it will be providing more cla-rity about its newsworthiness policy, which allows posts that would otherwise violate platform policy to stay on the site “if it’s ne-wsworthy and if keeping it visible is in the public interest.” The platform claims that, moving forward, it will no longer apply the newsworthiness standard differently to politicians.

The platform is also publicly publishing its strike system that it uses to determine the severity of punishment that can be doled out to successive infringements of Facebook policies.

The new rules being applied to Trump mark a sharp break with the hands-off approach to political speech that Facebook has taken for years.

The social network has largely exempted politicians from its policies on what speech is allowed on its platform, with CEO Zuckerberg arguing that political speech is already highly scrutinized. That’s fueled criticism from civil rights groups, Democratic lawmakers, political activists and even the company’s own employees.