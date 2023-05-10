Faced imprisonment for sake of country like ancestors: CJ PHC

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: Chief Justice Peshawar High Court (PHC) Justice Musart Hilali remarked that she had imprisonment and made sacrifices for the sake of country as footsteps of ancestors had made because our existence lay in the existence of Pakistan but unfortunately current situation is miserable, on Wednesday.

However, Justice Shakeel Ahmad observed that May Allah Almighty grant power to overcome problems faced by Pakistan that nation can achieve development and prosperity in the country.

The divisional bench of PHC observed the remarks during hearing of writ petition seeking schedule for election to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly filed by Speaker Mushtaq Ghani and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) general secretary Asad Umar following Supreme Court directions to approached competent forum in Suo Moto notice decision while announced date for Punjab’s assembly polls.

The counsel Shumail Ahmad Butt Advocate argued that writ petition is filed in light Supreme Court’s judgement directing petitioners to approach competent forum for scheduling elections to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly announced 14th May for Punjab Assembly’s polls. The counsel further argued that different schedules are announced but changed several times but the petition didn’t heard which perceives that residents of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa are depriving from their fundamental right of voting to elect representation to govern federating unit (province) while informed that senior counsel Barrister Gohar Khan didn’t available before court due to current political scenario.

However, Justice Shakeel Ahmad remarked that proceedings held as per constitution and judgements should also be granted as constitutional domain while counsel argued that caretaker cabinet possessing their positions despite completion of their timeframe while didn’t submitting reply in the petition before court.

Advocate General Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Amir Javeed informed that provincial government has submitted comments before court while representative Tariq Afridi Advocate informed that Governor’s counsel didn’t available due to busy schedule but has submitted reply in this regard. The divisional bench comprising of Chief Justice PHC Justice Musart Hilali and Justice Shakeel Ahmad adjourned hearing and declared that an appropriate date should be fix for further hearing.