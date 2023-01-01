Facilitator of blast killed

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: A facilitator involved in the Ali Masjid blast in Tehsil Jamrud, Khyber District was killed in an operation of Counter Terrorism Department against facilitators involved in Ali Masjid suicide blast.

During the operation, Ali Masjid’s suicide bomber facilitator was killed while another one wounded terrorist escaped in the encounter for which search is on for his arrest, an official of the CTD told media men here on Saturday.

The CTD team was on its way to recover more explosives from Abu Zar, identified as the facilitator, CTD spokesman said. Three terrorists were already present who attacked the CTD team soon after the arrival at the information place, the official said. (APP)