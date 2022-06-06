Facing closed schools, Badghis girls learn tailoring

KABUL (Tolo News): As girls over grade 6 in Afghanistan still are not allowed to attend school, dozens of school-age girls in Badghis province have turned to learning tailoring at a workshop. They expressed serious concerns over the uncertain fate of secondary schools for girls across Afghanistan, especially in Badghis province.

Faiza has joined dozens of others to learn tailoring. She called on the relevant offices to pave the way of educations for girls. “When there is no school, how can we learn and build our future? We, the girls, do not want to stay at home, instead we are seeking ways to face a good future.” Said Faiza, a student of 10th grade.

“Staying at home is disappointing to us. We wanted to learn and to begin serving the people and country,” said Fatima, a student. Girls who are learning tailoring said opportunities to learn professions will empower Afghan women and their economic situation.

Meanwhile, the Information and Culture Directorate in Badghis province said that the Islamic Emirate is working to facilitate learning for girls. “Work is underway to make a mechanism to allow girls to go to schools,” said Baz Mohammad Sarwari, head of the Information and Culture Directorate. Afghan girls have not been allowed to attend schools since the collapse of the republic government. It is still unclear when Afghan girls will be able to gain access to education.

Related