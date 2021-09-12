Fact-finding committee to probe nurses’ recruitment

F.P. Report

PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan while taking notice of the public complaints regarding the hiring of nurses for the healthcare facilities in the Newly Merged Districts (NMDs), has decided to conduct a fact finding inquiry into the entire recruitment process.

On the directives of the Chief Minister, a fact finding inquiry committee has been constituted and Establishment department has issued a notification to this effect.

The committee consists of Secretary Law, Secretary Establishment and Secretary Planning. As per the TORs, the Committee shall probe weather the hiring of the nurses was done as per the notified criteria, examine the procedures adopted for hiring to ascertain the fairness of the same and examine all the documents/certification required for hiring of nurses to ascertain that the hiring was done on merit.

Further, the Committee shall also examine whether the credentials and documents of all the applicants processed properly and find out why the majority of candidates selected belonged to districts other than the merged areas.

The notification further says that the committee may also explore policy recommendations/changes in the criteria to accommodate larger number of candidates from merged areas in similar recruitments.

“The committee shall present its findings within two weeks, and the committee report shall be made public”; the notification reads. In a statement issued here to this effect, the Chief Minister has said that the incumbent government truely believed in utmost transparency and merit in the recruitment process adding that strict action would be taken against the responsible ones in case of any violation of merit and the set criteria in the instant case.

Chief Minister KP condoles death of 14 people due to lightning in Torgarh area

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan directed rescue agencies and district administration to reach the affected area immediately and start emergency relief operations in District Torghar area where lightning killed 14 persons.

In a condolence message issued here Sunday, the Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan also expressed deep sorrow and grief over the loss of 14 precious human lives in the incident. The Chief Minister expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences to the affected families.

Mahmood Khan shares the grief of the affected families and said that the provincial government would not leave the victims alone and every possible help will be given to them.