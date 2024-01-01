Factbox-Over 1.7 million US customers still without power from Hurricane Helene

(Reuters) : Over 1.7 million homes and businesses were still without power in the U.S. Southeast and Midwest on Monday after Helene slammed into the Florida Panhandle as a major hurricane on Sept. 26, according to data from PowerOutage.us.

Those outages were down from around 2.0 million on Monday afternoon as utilities continued to restore power. In total, the storm knocked out service to around 5.5 million customers.

Helene’s winds, rain and storm surge killed over 100 people, according to a Reuters tally of state and local officials.

The utility with the most outages was U.S. energy company Duke Energy in the Carolinas with about 395,000 customers still out in South Carolina and 266,000 out in North Carolina, according to PowerOutage.us.

Duke said on Monday it had restored power to around 1.35 million customers in the Carolinas and expected to restore the majority of remaining outages by Friday night.

Here are the major outages by state:

State Outages

South Carolina 624,000

Georgia 467,000

North Carolina 455,000

Florida 74,000

Virginia 67,000

West Virginia 18,000

Total Out 1,705,000