Faf du Plessis rested for remaining T20Is

CENTURION (PPI): Faf du Plessis, the South Africa skipper, has been rested for the last two Twenty20 internationals against Pakistan.

David Miller will lead the Proteas in his place. “Giving David a leadership role is another way that we are broadening our leadership resources within our respective squads,” said South Africa national selector Linda Zondi.

“David has a wealth of experience and is a well-respected figure within the Proteas environment. The last two matches will be an opportunity for us to grow potential leaders for the future.”

Du Plessis has been in a rich vein of form currently, notching scores of 78, 50, 57 and 40 in his last four international innings. South Africa have a busy summer ahead, where they host Sri Lanka for a full tour before flying to England and Wales for ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, which is probably why he has been rested.

While seamers Kagiso Rabada and Dale Steyn have also been rested for the T20s, wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock and all-rounder JP Duminy will miss the games due to injury. This means that the hosts will take on Pakistan with a relatively inexperienced squad, albeit in familiar conditions.

They also have the cushion of a 1-0 lead in the three-match series. South Africa and Pakistan lock horns in the second and third T20I in Johannesburg and Centurion on February 3 and 6 respectively.