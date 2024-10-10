FAFEN agrees with PPP on establishment of Constitutional Court

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman held a key meeting with a delegation of the Free and Fair Election Network (FAFEN), reaching an agreement on the establishment of federal constitutional court.

During the meeting, the PPP leader briefed the FAFEN delegation compromising National Coordinator Rashid Chaudhary,

Salahudin, Jubli Bano on the draft proposal for the court. FAFEN expressed its support for the initiative.

The PPP senator emphasised the importance of a transparent and consensual process for the 26th Constitutional Amendment.

She stated the PPP under Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s guidance, was involving civil society for broader consultation.