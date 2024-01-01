Fahad Mustafa announces new project with Hania Aamir

F.P. Report

KARACHI: Renowned Pakistani actor, host, and producer Fahad Mustafa has officially announced that he will be working on a new project with fellow actress Hania Aamir.

The announcement comes after the immense success of his recent drama Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum, which has seen a growing fanbase for the on-screen pairing of Mustafa and Sharjeena.

The drama, which has been well-received across Pakistan and internationally, garnered popularity in countries like India, Nepal, and Bangladesh.

Despite earlier reports from the show’s makers and Hania Aamir herself stating that there would be no sequel to the drama, Fahad Mustafa’s latest announcement has rekindled hope among fans.

The announcement has delighted fans who were disappointed by the news of no sequel. While Fahad Mustafa did not provide further details on the new project, fans are eagerly awaiting more information, hoping for an exciting collaboration soon.