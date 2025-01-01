Faheem Ashraf’s all-round brilliance powers Quetta Gladiators into final

F.P. Report

LAHORE: Quetta Gladiators on the back of an all-round performance by Faheem Ashraf beat Islamabad United by 30 runs at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Wednesday night to qualify for the final of HBL PSL X. The final will take place on Sunday, 25 May.

Chasing a target of 209 runs set by the Gladiators in the Qualifier, United lost their in-form opener Alex Hales for no score in the second over to Faheem. After Hales’ dismissal, Sahibzada Farhan was joined by Rassie van der Dussen and the pair stitched a 71-run partnership for the second wicket. Van der Dussen (35 off 23 balls, four fours, two sixes) was the next batter to get dismissed in the ninth over of the innings.

Farhan – also the recipient of the Hanif Mohammad Cap, top-scored for his side with a 35-ball 52, hitting eight fours and a six. Besides Farhan, Salman Ali Agha contributed 44 off 26 balls, including three fours and two sixes. Shadab Khan was the only other United batter to reach double figures.

The target proved too steep for the defending champions as they were bowled out for 179 in 19.4 overs.

For Gladiators, Usman Tariq took three wickets for 32 runs, while Faheem, Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Wasim Jnr claimed two wickets each.

Earlier, after opting to bat first, the Gladiators posted 209 for six in their 20 overs. After losing five wickets for 113 in 11.5 overs, Sri Lanka’s international Dinesh Chandimal and Pakistan’s Faheem Ashraf came together and knitted a vital 95-run stand for the sixth wicket. The left-handed Faheem was dismissed on the penultimate ball of the innings after scoring 45 off 23 balls, which included four fours and three sixes.

Chandimal remained unbeaten on 48 off 28 balls, hitting four boundaries and three towering sixes. Opening batter Finn Allen was another notable contributor, scoring 41 off 27 balls with seven fours.

For United, Ben Dwarshuis and Salman Irshad picked up two wickets apiece.

Despite tonight’s defeat, Islamabad United can still reach the final if they win Eliminator 2, scheduled on 23 May.

Scores in brief:

Quetta Gladiators beat Islamabad United by 30 runs at Gaddafi Stadium

Quetta Gladiators 209-6, 20 overs (Dinesh Chandimal 48, Faheem Ashraf 45, Finn Allen 41, Avishka Fernando 32; Ben Dwarshuis 2-31, Salman Irshad 2-34)

Islamabad United 179 all out, 19.4 overs (Sahibzada Farhan 52, Salman Ali Agha 44, Rassie van der Dussen 35; Usman Tariq 3-32, Mohammad Amir 2-31, Faheem Ashraf 2-33, Mohammad Wasim Jnr 2-38)

Player of the match – Faheem Ashraf (Quetta Gladiators)

Thursday’s fixture:

Eliminator 1 – Karachi Kings v Lahore Qalandars at Gaddafi Stadium; 7.30pm PKT