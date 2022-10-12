Failure in constitution of committee: PHC orders MD PSRA to appear

Humayun Khan

PESHAWAR: A divisional bench of Peshawar High Court (PHC) comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad directed Managing Director (MD) Private Schools Regularity Authority (PSRA) to appear before court on 25 October for did not constitution of 15 members committee under the PSRA Act, on Wednesday.

The counsel for petitioner Naeem Umarkheli Advocate informed that establishment of 15 members committee is necessary for operations of PSRA under the Act.

The 15 members committee should be comprising of Secretaries establishment, education& finance along with Special Secretary Education, four private school’s representatives, three members from parents, two educationists and MD PSRA, the counsel argued.

The counsel argued that PSRA unanimously taking decision without completion of 15 members committee and added that petitioner Sultan has made application before PSRA for establishment the committee but to no veil. He added that PSRA never held meeting in the presence all 15 members of the committee.

During hearing PHC inquired regarding legal status of petitioners for filing petition, however, the counsel argued that Article 28 of the constitution every citizen can approach court for remedy.

He added that PSRA has taken several decisions in the absence of majority members while presence of all nominated secretaries is mandatory under the law.

The counsel further argued that PSRA called upon for Section Officers or Deputy secretaries for the committee meeting with no legal grounds under the Act. He added that if secretary makes someone attorney then it must be mentioned in the minutes of PSRA’s 15 members committee meeting.

PSRA has increased fees several times including renewal fees and fines which ultimately impacting parents financially, the counsel informed.

The divisional of PHC comprising of Justice Muhammad Ibrahim Khan and Justice Shakeel Ahmad ordered MD PSRA to appear on 25th October and submit comments in this regard while adjourned further hearing.