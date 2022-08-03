Failure to secure IMF loan shows govt’s poor performance: Sh Rashid

F.P. Report

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Sheikh Rashid on Wednesday said that the incumbent government’s poor performance reflects from their inability to secure loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement, the former Federal Minister while sharing his thoughts on the Election Commission’s verdict regarding the prohibited funding case underscored that there is a difference between an affidavit and a certificate.

“Now the Supreme Court will decide on the matter,” he said. He further mocked the opposition leaders over their statements on media platforms pertaining to ECP’s verdict saying that the coalition government can play ‘media media’ all they want. Talking on the matter he also pointed out that Nawaz Sharif’s case and the foreign funding case are different.